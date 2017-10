Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA : Said on Thursday it concluded the sale of 100 percent of Elog Logistica Sul Ltda, Maringa Servicos Auxiliares de Transporte Aereo Ltda and Maringa Armazens Gerais Ltda (Elog Sul units) to Multilog SA for 115 million Brazilian reais ($35.7 million) .Proceeds to be used for payment of Elog SA's debt.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA :Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved to propose share capital reduction totalling 959.6 million Brazilian reais ($305.7 million), without reducing the number of shares and in order to absorb losses.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA : Announced on Monday that together with its unit Elog SA it had reached agreement to sell 100 percent of Elog Logistica Sul Ltda, Maringa Servicos Auxiliares de Transporte Aereo Ltda and Maringa Armazens Gerais Ltda for 115 million Brazilian reais ($35.0 million) to Multilog SA .Says the sale is in line with the strategy to focus on road concession assets.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA:Announced a dividend payment totaling 103.5 million Brazilian reais, to be paid by Dec. 31.