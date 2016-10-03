Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement . Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india . Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country .Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss group to acquire Ambit Alpha Fund.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.40 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 14.65 billion rupees . India's Edelweiss Financial Services says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 912.8 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 11.54 billion rupees .

COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA: Approves acquisition of JP Morgan mutual fund schemes by Edelweiss . CCI is Competition Commission of India ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 15.19 billion rupees .

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 0.25 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.