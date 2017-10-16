Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Edenred acquires Vasa Slovensko

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EDENRED SA ::ACQUISITION OF VASA SLOVENSKO‍​.ACQUISITION OF VASA SLOVENSKO MAKES EDENRED THE MARKET LEADER IN MEAL VOUCHERS IN SLOVAKIA.EDENRED SAYS ACQUIRES EMPLOYEE BENEFITS COMPANY IN SLOVAKIA​.THIS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE ON THE NET RESULT AS OF 2018‍​.

Edenred 9M revenue up to 804 million euros

Edenred SA : Total revenue up 7.0 pct like-for-like to 804 million euros ($900.56 million) for nine months to September 30 .Group confirms its targets for full-year 2016.

Edenred successfully issues a 250 million euro Schuldschein loan

Edenred SA : Successfully issues a 250 million euro Schuldschein loan . Private placement consisting of 5- and 7-year tranches with fixed- and floating-rate coupons, with an average maturity of 6.1 years .The issue was significantly oversubscribed and was therefore increased from the launch amount of 125 million euros to 250 million euros in order to meet investor demand.

Edenred finalizes its alliance with Embratec in Brazil

Edenred : Edenred finalizes its alliance with Embratec in Brazil .Group confirms that transaction will have an accretive impact of around 2 pct on net profit, group share (on an annual basis and before purchase accounting impact).

Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 indices

Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

Edenred comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 0.84/share

Edenred SA:Recommended dividend of 0.84 euros per share, representing a payout ratio of 96 pct (vs 97 pct in 2014).In 2016, organic issue volume growth should be in line with the group's historic target of between 8-14 pct.Given that Brazilian economy shows no signs of recovery, revenue is expected to be at lower end of target range‍​.Expects growth in funds from operations (FFO) in 2016 to be in line with the lower end of the historic target of more than 10 pct annual like-for-like growth.Given historic target of operating flow-through ratio >50 pct, aim in 2016 is to improve ratio compared to level recorded H2 (42 pct).

Edenred appoints Patrick Bataillard CFO

Edenred SA:Patrick Bataillard is appointed chief financial officer of Edenred.