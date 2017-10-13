Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Edison, the Italian energy company owned by France's EDF, says: expects 2017 EBITDA to be in line with previous year . EBITDA in 2016 was 653 million euros from 1.261 billion euros in 2015 which included a one-off positive item from Libyan gas supply arbitration .net loss in 2016 was 389 million euros versus a net loss of 980 million euros in 2015. Full Article
Moody's downgrades EDF's ratings to A3/P-2; stable outlook
Moody's - : Downgrades EDF's Ratings To A3/P-2; stable outlook . Downgraded to a3 from a2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of EDF; perpetual junior subordinated debt ratings to baa3 from baa2 . Downgrade on view that April's action plan to not be enough to fully offset impact of risks associated with Hinkley Point project on EDF's credit profile . Significant scale and complexity of HPC project will affect EDF's business and financial risk profiles . HPC project will expose EDF and its partner China General Nuclear Power Corporation to significant construction risk .Expects EDF's funds from operations to net debt to be in mid to high teens in percentage terms from 2017 onwards. Full Article
