Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corp : Endeavour announces governance changes . Sébastien De Montessus has been appointed as chief executive officer . Michael Beckett will remain an independent director. . Governance changes are to take effect upon completion of annual general meeting, which is expected to be held on June 28th, 2016 .Sébastien De Montessus replaces Neil Woodyer who will be appointed non-executive chairman of board of directors.

True Gold Mining:All of true gold's shares will be exchanged on basis of 0.044 of an Endeavour share for each true gold common share.Says deal valued at about C$240 million.Says the share consideration represents a value of approximately C$0.57 per true gold common share.Says share consideration represents a 43% premium based on each company's respective closing price on March 3, 2016.Announced that la mancha has elected to exercise its pre-emptive right to maintain its 30% interest.Says Endeavour has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of true gold in an all-share transaction.Reciprocal termination fee in the amount of C$4.5 million should the arrangement agreement be terminated in certain circumstances.Co, Endeavour entered into loan agreement whereby Endeavour is providing a $15 million convertible loan.Board of directors of true gold formed a special committee to consider the proposed transaction.La mancha contributing additional cash funding of about C$83 million in support of combined co.La mancha's exercise to maintain interest to result in true gold shareholders owning about 22% of combined co.True gold and co have also entered into an unsecured loan agreement whereby co is providing $15 million convertible loan.