Enerflex Ltd (EFX.TO)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd :Enerflex reports second quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend.Q2 revenue C$433.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$382.4 million.Enerflex Ltd - qtrly earnings per share continuing operations $0.24 ‍​.Enerflex Ltd qtrly bookings of $400.2 million, a increase of 159.2% compared to $154.4 million recorded in Q2 of 2016.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enerflex Ltd: Enerflex Ltd announces $100 million bought deal financing . Net proceeds of offering will be used by company to fund balance of 2016 and 2017 capital expenditure program among others .Underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.8 million common shares of enerflex at a price of $12.85 per common share.

Enerflex Ltd:Reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results Q4 revenue C$358.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$373.5 million.Says actions taken during the quarter included a reduction of headcount by an additional 200.Says actions taken resulted in severance costs of $2.2 million.