Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)

EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

283.40TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.50TL (-0.53%)
Prev Close
284.90TL
Open
285.30TL
Day's High
289.30TL
Day's Low
282.00TL
Volume
63,051
Avg. Vol
41,884
52-wk High
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ege Endustri sees up to 20 pct decrease in production in Q4
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Ege Endustri Ve Ticaret As : Estimates up to 20 percent decrease in production in units in Q4 2016 if the market conditions don't change .Estimated decrease in production due to drop in orders for Q4 2016 period due to market conditions.  Full Article

Ege Endustri Q2 net profit down at 20.4 million lira
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 67.7 million lira versus 63.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 20.4 million lira versus 24.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Ege Endustri secures 2.0 mln euro loan
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Ege Endustri Ve Ticaret As :Secures 2.0 million euro ($2.26 million) loan with 5 year maturity from Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi.  Full Article

Ege Endustri Q1 net profit shrinks to 20.7 million lira
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 77.3 million lira ($26.24 million) versus 85.3 million lira year ago .Q1 net profit of 20.7 million lira versus 24.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS announces dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of 10.20 lira per share.To pay a total FY 2015 dividend of 37.8 million lira cash dividend on April 25.  Full Article

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS decides to utilise 2.5 million euro credit
Monday, 25 Jan 2016 

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS:Decides to utilise 2.5 million euros credit for the investment plan.  Full Article

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS News

BRIEF-Ege Endustri gets incentive certificate for 47.8 mln lira worth investment

* RECEIVES INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE FOR 47.8 MILLION LIRA WORTH INVESTMENT FOR MODERNIZATION OF MACHINES IN PINARBASI FACILITY

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
