Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ege Endustri sees up to 20 pct decrease in production in Q4

Ege Endustri Ve Ticaret As : Estimates up to 20 percent decrease in production in units in Q4 2016 if the market conditions don't change .Estimated decrease in production due to drop in orders for Q4 2016 period due to market conditions.

Ege Endustri Q2 net profit down at 20.4 million lira

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 67.7 million lira versus 63.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 20.4 million lira versus 24.4 million lira year ago.

Ege Endustri secures 2.0 mln euro loan

Ege Endustri Ve Ticaret As :Secures 2.0 million euro ($2.26 million) loan with 5 year maturity from Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi.

Ege Endustri Q1 net profit shrinks to 20.7 million lira

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 77.3 million lira ($26.24 million) versus 85.3 million lira year ago .Q1 net profit of 20.7 million lira versus 24.8 million lira year ago.

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS announces dividend for FY 2015

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of 10.20 lira per share.To pay a total FY 2015 dividend of 37.8 million lira cash dividend on April 25.

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS decides to utilise 2.5 million euro credit

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS:Decides to utilise 2.5 million euros credit for the investment plan.