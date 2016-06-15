Edition:
Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)

EGIE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.47 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.47
Open
R$ 36.56
Day's High
R$ 36.67
Day's Low
R$ 35.98
Volume
829,200
Avg. Vol
920,949
52-wk High
R$ 41.21
52-wk Low
R$ 30.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tractebel Energia to propose corporate name change
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Tractebel Energia SA :Announced on Tuesday that at the general meeting of shareholders its board of directors would propose to change the company's name to Engie Brasil Energia SA.  Full Article

Fitch downgrades rating of Tractebel Energia on the global scale
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Tractebel Energia SA : Announced on Thursday that Fitch Ratings had downgraded its rating on the global scale to BB+ from BBB-, with negative outlook .Long-term rating on the national scale is confirmed at AAA(bra) with stable outlook.  Full Article

Tractebel Energia SA to propose dividend payment
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 

Tractebel Energia SA:Says at the general meeting on April 14 it will propose dividend payment totaling 209 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.32 reais per ordinary share.  Full Article

Engie Brasil Energia SA News

France's Engie to look closely at Brazil Eletrobras assets

SAO PAULO French energy conglomerate Engie SA has appetite for more Brazil acquisitions, and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras, despite spending more than $1 billion (755.29 million pounds) in a licensing auction last week, Engie's local unit head told Reuters on Wednesday.

