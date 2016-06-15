Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tractebel Energia to propose corporate name change

Tractebel Energia SA :Announced on Tuesday that at the general meeting of shareholders its board of directors would propose to change the company's name to Engie Brasil Energia SA.

Fitch downgrades rating of Tractebel Energia on the global scale

Tractebel Energia SA : Announced on Thursday that Fitch Ratings had downgraded its rating on the global scale to BB+ from BBB-, with negative outlook .Long-term rating on the national scale is confirmed at AAA(bra) with stable outlook.

Tractebel Energia SA to propose dividend payment

Tractebel Energia SA:Says at the general meeting on April 14 it will propose dividend payment totaling 209 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.32 reais per ordinary share.