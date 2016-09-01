Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eicher Motors August total motorcycles up 32 pct

Eicher Motors Ltd : August total motorcycles sales of 55721 units, up 32 percent .

Eicher Motors July total sales of Eicher trucks and buses rises 18.2 pct

Eicher Motors Ltd : July Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4,315 vehicles versus 3,652 vehicles last year . July Volvo trucks India total sales of 59 vehicles versus 46 vehicles last year .

Eicher Motors says June-qtr consol net profit rises about 58.6 pct

Eicher Motors Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.76 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 15.50 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.61 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 10.91 billion rupees .

Eicher Motors May total motorcycles sales up 37 pct

Eicher Motors Ltd : May total motorcycles sales of 48,604 units, up 37 percent .

Eicher Motors May trucks and buses total sales of 5,710 vehicleS

Eicher Motors Ltd : May Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 5,710 vehicles versus 3,962 vehicles; may volvo trucks india total sales of 61 vehicles versus 73 vehicles .

Eicher Motors says promoters sell shares worth about 21 bln rupees

Eicher Motors Ltd : Promoters sell shares worth about 21 billion rupees; Following sale, promoter group to continue to hold 50.67 percent stake in co .

Eicher Motors Ltd shuts down 2 Chennai plants due to floods

Eicher Motors Ltd:"Unprecedented rainfall in Chennai has severely affected the city including our employees, our manufacturing facilities and offices".Have shut down our offices in the city and our plants in Thiruvottiyur and Oragadam since December 1st.Says "due to the rains, in November we lost production of 4000 motorcycles"."Floods caused by the rain have also impacted logistics and our supply-chain, resulting in disruption of our production".