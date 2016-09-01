Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)
31,410.00INR
10:38am BST
Rs239.20 (+0.77%)
Rs31,170.80
Rs31,200.00
Rs31,610.90
Rs31,103.80
13,695
41,306
Rs33,480.00
Rs19,530.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eicher Motors Ltd:"Unprecedented rainfall in Chennai has severely affected the city including our employees, our manufacturing facilities and offices".Have shut down our offices in the city and our plants in Thiruvottiyur and Oragadam since December 1st.Says "due to the rains, in November we lost production of 4000 motorcycles"."Floods caused by the rain have also impacted logistics and our supply-chain, resulting in disruption of our production". Full Article
