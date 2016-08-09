Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 adj. earnings C$0.74/shr

Exchange Income Corp : Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.74 excluding items . Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to C$226.9 million . Qtrly net earnings totaled $17.2 million or $0.62 per share .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exchange Income to acquire Cartenav's issued and outstanding shares for $17.0 million

Exchange Income Corp : Acquisition of all of issued and outstanding shares of cartenav solutions inc for a purchase price of up to $17.0 million .Deal immediately accretive to EIC's per share metrics; purchase price paid in cash, financed through corporation's existing credit facility.

Exchange income Corp Q1 net earnings $0.36 per share

Exchange Income Corp : Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%. . Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%. . Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.43 per share . Qtrly net earnings or $0.36 per share . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.27, revenue view c$190.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Exchange income corporation reports record first quarter financial results and announces a 5% dividend increase.

Exchange Income Corp announces December 2015 dividend

Exchange Income Corp:Declared eligible dividends totaling $0.16 per share for the month ended December 31, 2015, payable January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 20.

Exchange Income Corporation Announces the Award of a 5 Year In-Service Support Contract to Provincial Aerospace

Exchange Income Corporation:Says its subsidiary, Provincial Aerospace, has been awarded a 5 year In-Service Support contract with an existing Middle East client.This contract is expected to generate additional revenues of in excess of $150 Mln over the 5 years.