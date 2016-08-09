Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 adj. earnings C$0.74/shr
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Exchange Income Corp : Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.74 excluding items . Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to C$226.9 million . Qtrly net earnings totaled $17.2 million or $0.62 per share .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Exchange Income to acquire Cartenav's issued and outstanding shares for $17.0 million
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Exchange Income Corp: Acquisition of all of issued and outstanding shares of cartenav solutions inc for a purchase price of up to $17.0 million .Deal immediately accretive to EIC's per share metrics; purchase price paid in cash, financed through corporation's existing credit facility.  Full Article

Exchange income Corp Q1 net earnings $0.36 per share
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Exchange Income Corp : Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%. . Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%. . Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.43 per share . Qtrly net earnings or $0.36 per share . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.27, revenue view c$190.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Exchange income corporation reports record first quarter financial results and announces a 5% dividend increase.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corp announces December 2015 dividend
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Exchange Income Corp:Declared eligible dividends totaling $0.16 per share for the month ended December 31, 2015, payable January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 20.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corporation Announces the Award of a 5 Year In-Service Support Contract to Provincial Aerospace
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Exchange Income Corporation:Says its subsidiary, Provincial Aerospace, has been awarded a 5 year In-Service Support contract with an existing Middle East client.This contract is expected to generate additional revenues of in excess of $150 Mln over the 5 years.  Full Article

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up to 3-week high, boosted by Rogers

TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

