EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

Enterprise Inns Plc : Encouraging trading performance with like-for-like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9% in 44 weeks to 30 July 2016 . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Co expects to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 september 2016.
Full Article
Enterprise Inns Plc : Encouraging trading performance with like-for-like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9% in 44 weeks to 30 July 2016 . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Co expects to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 september 2016.
Full Article
Enterprise Inns Plc : Like-For-Like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9 percent in 44 weeks . Expect to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 September 2016 . To date we have seen no discernible impact on consumer spending and no consequential impact on our trading performance from Brexit . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Remain on track to deliver our financial and strategic expectations for year.
Full Article
Enterprise Inns Plc : Interim results . Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million), . Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million, . Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017 . Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016. . First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations. . Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year .H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago.
Full Article