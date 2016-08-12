Edition:
EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange

131.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
131.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
659,716
52-wk High
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enterprise Inns Plc : Encouraging trading performance with like-for-like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9% in 44 weeks to 30 July 2016 . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Co expects to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 september 2016.  Full Article

Enterprise Inns says on track for annual targets, sees no Brexit hit
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Enterprise Inns Plc : Like-For-Like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9 percent in 44 weeks . Expect to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 September 2016 . To date we have seen no discernible impact on consumer spending and no consequential impact on our trading performance from Brexit . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Remain on track to deliver our financial and strategic expectations for year.  Full Article

Enterprise Inns H1 underlying pretax profit flat
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Enterprise Inns Plc : Interim results . Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million), . Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million, . Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017 . Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016. . First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations. . Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year .H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago.  Full Article

EI Group PLC News

First-half revenue up 1.6 percent at UK pub landlord EI Group

British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.

