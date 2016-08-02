Edition:
United Kingdom

EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)

EIHO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

141.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.10 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs138.00
Open
Rs136.60
Day's High
Rs142.00
Day's Low
Rs136.60
Volume
82,447
Avg. Vol
99,204
52-wk High
Rs149.50
52-wk Low
Rs91.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's EIH Ltd posts June-qtr loss
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

EIH Ltd : India's EIH Ltd says June-quarter net loss 122.4 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 2.74 billion rupees . India's EIH Ltd net profit in June quarter last year was 211.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.99 billion rupees .  Full Article

EIH Ltd March-qtr profit down about 51 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

EIH Ltd : India's EIH Ltd says March-quarter net profit 233.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 4.19 billion rupees .  Full Article

EIH Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

EIH Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.10 Indian rupees (55%) per share of face value 2 Indian rupees for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

EIH Ltd News

BRIEF-EIH posts June-qtr profit

* EIH Ltd - June quarter profit 115.2 million rupees versus loss of 122.4 million rupees last year

» More EIHO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials