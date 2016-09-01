Edition:
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (EKGYO.IS)

EKGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.68TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-1.83%)
Prev Close
2.73TL
Open
2.72TL
Day's High
2.72TL
Day's Low
2.68TL
Volume
43,203,965
Avg. Vol
49,859,476
52-wk High
3.32TL
52-wk Low
2.47TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emlak Konut REIT reports Aug. sales of 1.96 bln lira
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Emlak Konut Reit : Reports Jan. - Aug. sales of 3.73 billion lira ($1.26 billion) (excluding VAT) with 5,386 units (including presales) .Aug sales of 1.96 billion lira (excluding VAT) with 2,547 units (including presales).  Full Article

Emlak Konut REIT Jan.-July. sales of 1.90 bln lira with 2,887 units
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As : Jan.-July. Sales of 1.90 billion lira ($640.03 million)with 2,887 units .July sales at 174.9 million lira with 244 units.  Full Article

Emlak Konut REIT Q2 net profit up at 454.0 mln lira
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As : Q2 net profit of 454.0 million lira ($152.96 million) versus 143.6 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.14 billion lira versus 253.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Emlak Konut signs a protocol with Galatasaray to develop projects
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Emlak Konut :Signs a protocol with Galatasaray Spor Kulübü Dernegi to develop projects on 22,627.00-m² land in Bakirkoy, Istanbul and 1,076,022.18-m² land in Beykoz, Istanbul.  Full Article

Emlak Konut REIT signs protocol with TOKI to buy lands in Istanbul for 2.28 bln lira
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS : Signs protocol with Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) to buy 5 lands for a total amount of 2.28 billion lira ($785.50 million) in Istanbul . Total area of 5 lands is 983,857.84-m² .2 of 5 lands are located in Kucukcekmece (total area: 959,388.94-m², Istanbul and 3 of them are located in Sisli, Istanbul (24,468.90-m²).  Full Article

Emlak Konut REIT Jan- May total sales of 1.46 billion lira with 2,237 units
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Emlak Konut REIT : Jan- May total sales of 1.46 billion lira ($498.89 million) (excluding VAT) with 2,237 units (including pre-sales) .May total sales of 412.7 million lira (excluding VAT) with 606 units (including pre-sales).  Full Article

Emlak Konut REIT reports Jan-April total sales of 1.03 bln lira
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Said on Friday that January - April sales of 1.03 billion lira ($347.05 million)(excluding VAT) with 1,586 units (including presales) .April sales of 317.6 million lira (excluding VAT) with 411 units (including presales).  Full Article

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS Sells building at total 25.7 million lira including VAT
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Sells old headquarters building at total 25.7 million lira ($9.14 million) including VAT.  Full Article

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Proposes to pay gross and net dividend of 0.0967600 lira per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 24.  Full Article

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 mln lira
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Says to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 million lira in total.Says to buyback shares up to 4 lira per share‍​ between Jan. 11 - Dec. 31, 2016.  Full Article

