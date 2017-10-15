Edition:
United Kingdom

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)

EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

0.78USD
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
Open
$0.77
Day's High
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
Volume
394,159
Avg. Vol
693,493
52-wk High
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt Kuwait Holding unit sells 26 pct stake in Egyptian Hydrocarbon
Sunday, 15 Oct 2017 

Oct 15 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO ::UNIT SELLS 26 PERCENT STAKE IN EGYPTIAN HYDROCARBON CO TO CARBON HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR $65.2 MILLION.  Full Article

Egypt Kuwait Holding completes stake sale in I Squared Capital Investment
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO :COMPLETES SALE OF CO'S 15 PERCENT STAKE IN I SQUARED CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD FOR $60 MILLION ‍​.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE News

BRIEF-Egypt kuwait Holding unit makes offer to buy stake in National Co for Maize Products

* Unit makes unconditional initial offer to buy 42.96 percent stake of Misr Capital Investments in National Company For Maize Products Source:(http://bit.ly/2qR7g6Q) Further company coverage:

» More EKHO.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials