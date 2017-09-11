Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado Gold provides an update on Kisladag operations.Eldorado Gold - ‍revising 2017 guidance for Kisladag mine to 170,000 to 180,000 ounces at cash costs of $500 to $550 per ounce​.

Eldorado Gold announces amended investment plans in Greece

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado Gold announces amended investment plans in Greece.Announces plans to suspend investment at its operating mines, development projects and exploration assets in Greece.Eldorado & its board have decided no additional investment will be made into Kassandra mines.Co estimates a total of US$30 million will be spent to prepare for care and maintenance activities..Company is also awaiting additional detail from Greek government regarding pending arbitration process.Delays continue in issuing routine permits and licences for construction and development of Skouries and Olympias projects in northern Greece.

Eldorado Gold reports fatality at its Skouries project

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp ::Eldorado Gold reports fatality at its Skouries project.On morning of August 28, contractor employee was struck by a branch from a falling tree resulting in fatal injuries​.‍An investigation regarding fatality is underway​.

Eldorado announces new exploration projects in Romania, Serbia, Brazil

Eldorado Gold Corp : Eldorado announces new exploration projects in Romania, Serbia and Brazil . Borborema and Nazareno gold projects in Brazil will be explored under an option agreement with Votorantim Metais .On July 26, co signed agreements with Votorantim Metais granting co option to buy up to 70 pct ownership in Borborema, Nazareno license areas.

Eldorado Q2 adj EPS $0.01

Eldorado Gold Corp : Qtrly gold production of 124,110 ounces . Expecting to produce a total of 570,000 ounces of gold at all in sustaining cash costs of $930 per ounce and cash costs of $595 per ounce for fy 2016 . Qtrly gold production of 124,110 ounces . Production is expected to increase throughout remainder of year as leach cycles benefit from lower lifts placed on new leach pad cells . Eldorado reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 . Q2 loss per share $0.46 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $933 per ounce.

Eldorado Gold to sell White Mountain, Tanjianshan Mines, Eastern Dragon Development Project for $600 mln

Eldorado Gold Corp : Eldorado announces agreement to sell White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project . Deal for $600 million . Agreement provides for an RMB equivalent US$30 million deposit to be paid by purchaser and forfeited under certain circumstances . Intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of its chinese assets to continue to grow its business based on long lived, low cost assets . Transaction is expected to close in third to Q4 2016 . Following close, intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of chinese assets to continue to grow business . Agreement provides for a reverse break-fee of $30 million payable by Eldorado to purchaser under certain circumstances . BMO Capital Markets and Cutfield Freeman & Co are acting as financial advisors .To sell interest in White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project to affiliate of Yintai Resources Co.

Eldorado Gold Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million

Eldorado Gold Corp : Qtrly gold production 140,989 ounces versus 189,414 ounces last year . Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged of $886 per ounce versus $729 per ounce last year . Eldorado gold corp qtrly gold revenues were $160.0 million on sales of 133,467 ounces of gold . Remain on track to achieve guidance for year . Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $757.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million versus $238.3 million . Eldorado reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00 .Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eldorado Gold Corp suspends semi-annual dividend

Eldorado Gold Corp:Says suspending cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective the first quarter of 2016.

Eldorado Gold Corp gives FY 2016 production guidance

Eldorado Gold Corp:Expects FY 2016 forecast gold production estimated to be 565,000-630,000 ounces of gold.

Eldorado Gold Corp says suspension of mining in Greece will cost 600 jobs - Reuters

Eldorado Gold Corp:Eldorado Gold ELD.TO expects that the suspension of much of its mine activities in Greece after confrontation with the country's leftist-led government will cost more than 600 jobs, its chief executive said on Tuesday. - RTRS.Eldorado has said it would suspend construction at its Skouries project in northern Greece, warning that it would do the same at its Olympias project if it did not receive a permit by the end of March - RTRS."Our investment is treated as a political toy, we never anticipated this," CEO Paul Wright told reporters in Athens. He will meet with leaders of political parties and Energy Minister Panos Skourletis in the next days. - RTRS.Wright said the treatment of Eldorado by the Greek government would be seen as a litmus test by other potential investors in the country - RTRS.