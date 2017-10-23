Edition:
Grupo Elektra SAB de CV (ELEKTRA.MX)

ELEKTRA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

800.50MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.97 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$801.47
Open
$802.01
Day's High
$809.99
Day's Low
$796.50
Volume
159,023
Avg. Vol
106,385
52-wk High
$925.00
52-wk Low
$240.20

Mexican companies slash debt as peso rallies

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Many Mexican companies, from dominant telecom provider America Movil to bottler Femsa, cut debts in the second quarter, helped by a stronger peso, although they are unlikely to rush to return money to investors or increase investment.

