Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)

Euler Hermes says 2017 dividend should remain at least stable - conf call

Euler Hermes Group SA : Main driver for ROE drop is financial income investment portfolio - conf call . Aims for double digit ROE for this year - conf call . 2017 dividend should remain at least stable - conf call . 1-2 percent growth over 2017 is achievable but not formal guidance - conf call See also: [nFWN1FU13M] Further company coverage: [ELER.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Euler Hermes Q4 earned premiums down at 542.4 mln euros

Euler Hermes Group SA : Reports Q4 revenue of 640.4 million euros ($682.6 million) versus 653.4 million euros a year ago . Q4 operating income is 81.8 million euros versus 92.0 million euros a year ago . Q4 net income group share is 61.0 million euros versus 75.7 million euros a year ago . Q4 earned premiums are 542.4 million euros versus 545.3 million euros a year ago . Q4 net combined ratio at 80.1 percent versus 85.6 percent year ago . Proposed dividend unchanged at 4.68 euros per share . Economic outlook for 2017 remains uncertain .Solvency II ratio at Dec 31, 2016 at 166 pct vs 173 pct at Dec 31, 2015.

Euler Hermes Group to collaborate with Moody's

Euler Hermes Group SA : To collaborate with Moody's to provide tailored rating services to European small and medium-sized enterprises .Ratings services are expected to launch in 2017.

Euler Hermes Group H1 operating income falls to 219.1 million euros

Euler Hermes Group SA : H1 revenue 1.30 billion euros ($1.46 billion) versus 1.34 billion euros year ago . H1 net income at 170 million euros, down 1 pct . H1 operating income 219.1 million euros versus 251.4 million year ago . H1 net combined ratio at 79.8 pct .H1 solid solvency ratio of 165 pct.

Euler hermes and unicredit announces trade credit insurance partnership

Euler Hermes Group Sa :Euler hermes and Unicredit announced a trade credit insurance partnership.

Euler Hermes Group announces cancellation of 2,700,542 shares

Euler Hermes Group SA :Announces cancellation of 2,700,542 of its own shares following buyback of shares from Allianz Vie.

Allianz Vie has successfully completed share placement of entire stake in Euler Hermes

Euler Hermes Group SA : Allianz Vie has successfully completed a share placement of its entire stake in euler hermes representing 8.6 pct of share capital of company . Repurchase price is equal to price of share placement, i.e. 75.94 euro per share representing a discount of 7.5 pct to last closing price .Euler hermes repurchased 4.9 pct of its own shares under share placement.

Euler Hermes to repurchase 4.9 pct of its own shares under share placement announced by Allianz Vie

Euler Hermes Group SA : Allianz Vie has launched today a share placement of its entire stake in euler hermes representing 8.6 pct of the share capital of the company . Euler Hermes Group has placed an irreducible order representing 4.9 pct of its own shares . Repurchase price will be equal to the price of the share placement . Proposed dividend for 2015 increased by 6.3 pct to eur 4.68 per share .Repurchase shall be completed pursuant to the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ meeting of 27 May 2015.

Allianz Vie to sell its entire stake in Euler Hermes - Bookrunner

Bookrunner: Allianz Vie to sell all 3.9 mln shares held in Euler Hermes, representing about 8.6 pct of Euler Hermes Share Capital, in private placement - Bookrunner . Euler Hermes has committed to place an order on 2.2 mln shares at the placement price, in the context of its share buyback program - Bookrunner . Deutsche bank is acting as sole bookrunner on the placement on behalf of Allianz Vie - Bookrunner . Rothschild & CIE is acting as financial advisor to Allianz Vie in the context of the placement- Bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Euler Hermes' Clement Booth to step down as chairman of board

Euler Hermes SA:Clement Booth will step down as chairman of the supervisory board of Euler Hermes on May 25th, 2016.