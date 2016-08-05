Edition:
United Kingdom

E L Financial Corporation Ltd (ELF.TO)

ELF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

825.89CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$3.89 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$822.00
Open
$822.00
Day's High
$825.89
Day's Low
$821.00
Volume
1,580
Avg. Vol
621
52-wk High
$877.16
52-wk Low
$687.00

Latest Key Developments

E L Financial Corp posts Q2 income $25.28/shr
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

E L Financial Corporation Ltd : E L Financial Corporation Limited announces June 30, 2016 interim financial results .Qtrly consolidated shareholders' net income of $25.28 per share.  Full Article

E-L financial corporation limited qtrly net loss $61.4 mln
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

E-L Financial Corporation Ltd : E-L Financial Corporation Ltd - net equity value per common share was $1,065.78 at march 31, 2016, a decline from $1,089.23 as at december 31, 2015 . Qtrly net premiums $229.8 million versus $ 217.6 million . E-L Financial Corporation Ltd qtrly net loss $61.4 million versus qtrly profit of $262.1 million .E-L Financial Corporation Ltd announces march 31, 2016 interim financial results.  Full Article

E-L Financial Corporation Limited solidifies long-term interest in empire life
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

E-L Financial Corporation Limited:Solidifies long-term interest in empire life.To purchase guardian assurance limited's 19% share of holding company E L Financial Services Limited-.Transaction will close next week, at a purchase price of approximately book value, or C$200 million.As a result of this agreement, E L Financial-will own 100% of elfs, which owns 98.3% of the empire life insurance co.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

E L Financial Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-E L FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE

» More ELF.TO News

