Elior Group SA (ELIOR.PA)

Elior Group 9 month revenue rises to 4.42 billion euro

Elior Group : Reports 9 month revenue EUR 4.42 billion ($4.89 billion) versus EUR 4.28 billion year ago .Full-year objectives confirmed.

Elior to acquire Waterfall Catering Group

Elior Group : To acquire UK-based Waterfall Catering Group .Says all Waterfall Catering Group's 3,500 employees will remain part of the team going forward.

Elior Group says another acquisition in U.S. probable in coming months - conference call

Elior Group : Says there will probably be another acquisition in U.S. in the coming months - conference call . Says estimates growth of 4 or 5 percent for Preferred Meals in coming year - conference call . Says oil refinery strikes have had a little impact on some sites but it is "not a big deal" - conference call Further company coverage: [ELIOR.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 6983920;)).

Elior Group to acquire Preferred Meals

Elior Group : To acquire preferred meals, strengthening the company's position in the US education & senior nutrition markets .Preferred Meals generated revenue of c. $225 million in FY 2015.

Elior group H1 adjusted earnings per share surges 32.1% to 0.37 euro

Elior Group : Full-Year objectives confirmed . H1 revenue of 2.92 billion euro versus 2.82 billion euro ($3.16 billion) a year ago . H1 EBITDA up by 5.8 pct and EBITDA margin up by 20 basis points . Attributable profit for period was stable year on year, amounting to 40 million euro in first half of FY 2015-2016 . H1 adjusted earnings per share surged 32.1 pct to 0.37 euro from 0.28 euro . "we are standing by our guidance for full fiscal year" . Sees 2015-2016 EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct, representing an increase of at least 20 basis points compared with FY 2014-2015 .Sees 2015-2016 significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.

Elior Group in talks to buy Autogrill's French railway stations concession business

Elior Group : Elior Group enters exclusive negotiations with Autogrill to buy Autogrill's railway stations concession business in France .Business under negotiation represents annual revenue of around 50 million euros.

Elior Group conducted early redemption of high yield for a total amount of 186 million euro

Elior Group:Conducted the early redemption of its high yield 6.50 pct in may 2020 listed in luxembourg for a total amount of 186 million euro.Announces it has raised an equivalent amount from investors through private placement of seven years.

Elior Participations announces FY 2015-2016 guidance

Elior Participations SCA:FY dividend is 0.32 euro, up 60 pct compared to last year.Expects organic growth higher than 3 pct for FY 2015-2016.Expects EBITDA margin higher than 8.6 pct for FY 2015-2016.Expects significant growth in net result per share for FY 2015-2016.

Barcelona FC entrusts Elior Group to manage gastronomic catering

Elior Participations SCA:Says it has been awarded, via its Spanish subsidiary Serunion, catering services contract for Camp Nou football stadium and Palau Blaugrana sports complex in Barcelona.

Elior Participations acquires ABL Management

Elior Participations SCA:Elior group acquires ABL Management.Acquisition will provide its Trusthouse Services unit with an additional portfolio of nearly 200 corrections and higher education clients.