Elis SA (ELIS.PA)
22.55EUR
3:26pm BST
€-0.36 (-1.57%)
€22.91
€22.90
€23.02
€22.47
159,777
456,180
€23.42
€13.48
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Elis closes Lavebras acquisition
May 23 (Reuters) - ELIS SA ELIS.PA:REG-ELIS ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF LAVEBRAS.BRAZIL IS ONE OF OUR KEY MARKETS, AND WE SEE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION TO STRENGTHEN OUR POSITION. Full Article
Elis Services H1 net result swings to income of 23.1 million euros
Elis Services SA
BRIEF-Elis Services acquires a laundry in Zürich
Elis Services SA
Elis Services acquires laundry in Zürich
Elis Services SA
Elis services buys Swiss startup On My Way
Elis Services SA
Eurazeo and Credit Agricole Assurances agree on the sale of 10% of Elis
Eurazeo
Elis makes two acquisitions in Germany and Brazil
Elis SA:Elis makes two acquisitions in Germany and Brazil.In Germany, group has acquired two laundries serving mainly hospitality and healthcare clients in northern part of country.In Brazil, group has acquired a laundry near Sao Paulo exclusively serving healthcare clients.These two acquisitions have combined revenues of around 20 million euros ($21.7 million) on a full-year basis. Full Article
Elis Services confirms FY 2015 outlook
Elis SA:FY 2015 EBITDA expected at between 445 million euros and 450 million euros.Confirmation of FY 2015 outlook: organic growth of circa 3.0 pct.Confirmation of FY 2015 outlook: external growth of circa 4.0 pct. Full Article
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5
Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.