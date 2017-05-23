Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elis closes Lavebras acquisition
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - ELIS SA ELIS.PA:REG-ELIS ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF LAVEBRAS.BRAZIL IS ONE OF OUR KEY MARKETS, AND WE SEE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION TO STRENGTHEN OUR POSITION.  Full Article

Elis Services H1 net result swings to income of 23.1 million euros
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Elis Services SA : H1 net income EUR 23.1 million ($25.41 million) versus loss of EUR 80.6 million year ago . H1 EBITDA EUR 216.1 million versus EUR 204.6 million year ago . H1 revenue EUR 730.2 million versus EUR 682.4 million year ago . 2016 outlook confirmed: revenue of EUR 1.5 billion with +3% organic and +4% M&A .Sees 2016 EBITDA margin: -30 bps in France and further improvement in Europe and Latin America.  Full Article

BRIEF-Elis Services acquires a laundry in Zürich
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Elis Services SA :Acquires a laundry serving mainly restaurant clients in Zürich.  Full Article

Elis Services acquires laundry in Zürich
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Elis Services SA :Acquires a laundry serving mainly restaurant clients in Zürich.  Full Article

Elis services buys Swiss startup On My Way
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Elis Services SA : Announces the acquisition of the Swiss startup On My Way .On My Way provides private individuals with a linen-cleaning service.  Full Article

Eurazeo and Credit Agricole Assurances agree on the sale of 10% of Elis
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Eurazeo : Eurazeo and Crédit Agricole Assurances have concluded an agreement under which Crédit Agricole Assurances will acquire (via its subsidiary Predica) 11.4 million Elis shares from Eurazeo, for a total amount of 192 million euro ($213.6 million) . Sale generates proceeds for Eurazeo of around 160 million euro . Eurazeo will respectively hold 0.8 pct and 1.1 pct of the company's capital and voting rights directly, i.e. A combined holding of 16.9 pct of the capital and 23.1 pct of the voting rights .In economic terms, Eurazeo will hold, directly and via LH27, 14.2 pct of the capital, compared with 22.6 pct prior to the transaction.  Full Article

Elis makes two acquisitions in Germany and Brazil
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

Elis SA:Elis makes two acquisitions in Germany and Brazil.In Germany, group has acquired two laundries serving mainly hospitality and healthcare clients in northern part of country.‍In Brazil, group has acquired a laundry near Sao Paulo exclusively serving healthcare clients.‍These two acquisitions have combined revenues of around 20 million euros ($21.7 million) on a full-year basis.  Full Article

Elis Services confirms FY 2015 outlook
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Elis SA:FY 2015 EBITDA expected at between 445 million euros and 450 million euros.Confirmation of FY 2015 outlook: organic growth of circa 3.0 pct.Confirmation of FY 2015 outlook: external growth of circa 4.0 pct.  Full Article

