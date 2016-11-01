Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elementis names Ralph Hewins as CFO

Elementis Plc : Says Brian Taylorson has stepped down from that role as well as from board .Says Ralph Hewins has taken up role as group CFO with immediate effect.

Elementis H1 pretax profit $44.7 mln

Elementis Plc : H1 pretax profit 44.7 million usd versus 65.3 million usd year ago . H1 sales 334 million usd versus 360.4 million usd year ago . H1 sales in period were $334.0 million, compared to $360.4 million . H1 profit before tax was $44.7 million (2015: $65.3 million) .Declaring an interim dividend of 2.70 cents per share, same as in previous year.

Elementis names BP Lubricants exec as CFO designate

Elementis Plc : Announces appointment of Ralph Hewins as group CFO-designate to succeed Brian Taylorson when he steps down from role .Ralph Hewins has been CFO of BP Lubricants since 2010.

Elementis sees FY EPS below market expectations

Elementis Plc : In H1 specialty products has continued to make progress, in line with interim management statement issued in April . In H1 chromium sales and contribution margins in North America for first six months of year expected to be similar to previous year .Earnings per share for year as a whole is expected to be below range of market expectations.

Elementis says group finance director Brian Taylorson to step down

Elementis Plc : Board is undertaking an extensive search process to identify and appoint brian taylorson's successor .Brian taylorson, who has been group finance director since 2002, will be stepping down from board sometime over next year.

Elementis PLC announces CEO-designate appointment update

Elementis PLC:Says following announcement on Oct.2, of appointment of Paul Waterman as CEO-designate of Elementis, the company confirms that effective date of Waterman's appointment as group CEO and an executive director of the company will be on Feb. 8, 2016.Says David Dutro will retire from his role as group CEO and an executive director of the company on Feb. 7, 2016 but will be appointed special advisor to the board between Feb. 8 and Feb. 29, 2016, to aid the transition process.