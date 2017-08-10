Emera Inc (EMA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Emera Inc :Emera reports Q2 2017 earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55.Q2 earnings per share C$0.47.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59

Emera Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Emera reports q2 2016 earnings . Q2 earnings per share c$1.39 . Says emera announced a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90 . "expect to remain within our target dividend payout ratio range for year" . Q2 revenue view c$654.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says emera extended its 8% annual dividend growth target through to 2020 (from 2019) .Emera inc qtrly operating revenues c$499.4 million versus c$526.9 million.

Emera's current Vice President, Karen Hutt to become President and CEO of NSP

Emera Inc : Effective August 1, Karen Hutt, currently Emera's Vice president, mergers and acquisitions, will become President and CEO of NSP .Bob Hanf, currently President and CEO of NSP, will assume new role of executive Vice President, stakeholder relations and regulatory affairs.

Emera raises annual dividend by 10 pct

Emera Inc : Increases FY dividend by 10 percent to C$2.09 per share . Emera approves a 10% increase in common dividend and extends dividend growth target .Approved a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90.

Emera closes acquisition of Teco Energy

Emera Inc :Emera closes acquisition of Teco Energy.

Emera acquisition of Teco Energy approved by New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

Emera Inc : Emera acquisition of Teco Energy approved by New Mexico Public Regulation Commission .Transaction closing is expected to occur on or about July 1, 2016.

Emera announces offering of $1.2 bln 6.75 pct fixed-to-floating subordinated notes

Emera Inc : Emera announces offering of US$1.2 billion 6.75% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, CDN$500 million 2.90% senior notes and US$3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of multiple series of senior notes .To use net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under credit facilities.

Emera says may offer up to $800 mln of unsecured, subordinated notes

Emera Inc : Files for shelf .May offer from time to time up to $800 million of unsecured, subordinated notes, in one or more transactions during 25 month period ending July 2018.

Emera sells 50.1 million shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Emera Inc : Emera inc. Sells 50.1 million common shares of algonquin power & utilities corp. . Continues to hold an equity interest in apuc equivalent to approximately 12.9 million common shares . Proceeds, to emera, will be used in support of its general financing requirements, including proposed purchase of teco energy inc. .Emera has agreed to sell 50.1 million common shares of apuc in a secondary sale on a "bought block trade" basis at $10.85 per common share.

Emera reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.81

Emera Inc : Q1 2016 earnings were lower than last year due to teco energy acquisition costs, expected lower margins at new england gas plants . Teco energy acquisition remains on track to close in mid-2016 . Emera reports q1 2016 earnings . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.81 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.30 . Q1 revenue fell 1.3 percent to C$877 million .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.