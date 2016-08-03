Edition:
United Kingdom

Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)

EMAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,135.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.20 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,146.30
Open
Rs1,147.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.00
Day's Low
Rs1,127.05
Volume
174,220
Avg. Vol
141,762
52-wk High
Rs1,260.00
52-wk Low
Rs935.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emami Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 35 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Emami Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 566.5 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 866.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.37 billion rupees .  Full Article

Emami Ltd's board recommends dividend
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

Emami Ltd:Recommends dividend of 700% ( 7 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupees-) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Emami Ltd News

BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST

* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More EMAM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials