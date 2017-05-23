Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Embraer wins order from Air Hamburg worth $77.7 mln

May 23 (Reuters) - EMBRAER SA ::SAID ON MONDAY GERMAN CHARTER OPERATOR AIR HAMBURG WILL ORDER 3 NEW LEGACY 650E JETS TO EXPAND ITS EXECUTIVE JET FLEET.THE CONTRACT IS WORTH 77.7 MILLION DOLLARS UNDER CURRENT LIST PRICES AND WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE COMPANY'S Q2 2017 BACKLOG.THE AIRCRAFT WILL BE DELIVERED DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF THIS YEAR.

Heroux-Devtek awarded supplemental work by Embraer to provide components and assemblies for KC-390 aircraft

Heroux-devtek Inc : Awarded supplemental work by Embraer to provide landing gear components and assemblies for KC-390 aircraft . Contract broadens scope of an existing agreement and will span over life of program .Heroux-Devtek will manufacture, assemble and deliver landing gear components for new aircraft production and spare parts requirements.

Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled corruption case associated with Embraer

Saudi Arabian Oil Co : Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled a corruption case associated with Embraer . Former Saudi Aramco employee was involved in receiving a bribe in return for facilitating the purchase of three aircrafts from Embraer . Concurrently Saudi Aramco suspended all business dealings with Embraer since that time . co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; the company is taking appropriate legal measures against Embraer over the aforementioned violations . co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; also taking legal measures against Embraer Source (http://bit.ly/2eCUimD) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Embraer says is seeking to finalize settlement with DOJ and SEC

Embraer Sa : Embraer S.A. announces that it is seeking to finalize settlement agreements . Says seeking to finalize final agreements with U.S. DOJ and SEC . Expect that final agreements, if they are finalized, will be consistent with our prior disclosure made on July 29, 2016 .Says agreements for settlement of allegations of criminal and civil violations of U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Embraer SA says projects market demand for 6,400 new jets in 70-130+ seat capacity category by 2035

Embraer Sa :Says projects market demand for 6,400 new jets in 70-130+ seat capacity category, worth USD 300 billion, by 2035.

Safran Electrical & Power to supply harnesses for Embraer

Safran SA : Safran electrical & power chosen to supply electrical harnesses for the Embraer Legacy 450 & 500 Further company coverage: [SAF.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Boeing says co, Embraer unveil newest Ecodemonstrator aircraft

Boeing Co : Boeing, Embraer unveil newest ecodemonstrator aircraft .Program expands Boeing and Embraer's cooperation agreement and will test technologies to improve airplane environmental performance.

Alcoa awarded multi-year, $470 mln contract with Embraer

Alcoa Inc : Alcoa awarded multi-year, $470 million contract with Embraer .Alcoa will supply aluminum sheet and plate for Embraer's new E2s.

Embraer announces Q2 2016 own capital interest payment

Embraer SA : Said on Thursday that its board approved own capital interest payment of 0.04 Brazilian reais ($0.0116) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016 . Record date is June 20 . Payment as of July 14 .Shares to be traded ex-interest on BM&FBovespa and NYSE as of June 21.

Embraer gets order for 23 business jets

Embraer SA : Announced on Monday that Embraer Aviacao Executiva had received an order for 23 business jets from Mexico's Across .The contract comprises the purchase of eight Legacy 500, eight Phenom 300 and seven Phenom 100E jets with an estimated value of over $260 million at current list price.