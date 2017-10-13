Man Group PLC (EMG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man Group adds $2.8 bln in assets in third quarter

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc :‍funds under management (fum) of $103.5 billion at 30 september 2017​.‍30 june 2017: $95.9 billion​.‍net inflows in quarter of $2.8 billion, driven by strong inflows into alternative risk premia and emerging market debt strategies​.‍positive investment movement of $3.3 billion in quarter​.‍positive fx movements of $0.9 billion in quarter, primarily driven by weakening of us dollar against euro and sterling​.‍other movements of positive $0.6 billion​.‍decision to absorb research costs for majority of man's business following mifid ii implementation in january 2018. Estimated 2018 pbt impact is $10-$15 million, including previously highlighted administration costs​.‍intention to repurchase up to $100 million of shares; we will continue to review further potential acquisition opportunities​."‍looking forward we continue to see a decent level of interest from clients, with our normal caveat that flows are likely to be uneven quarter to quarter." - ceo luke ellis​.‍quant alternatives fum increased by 16% to $24.5 billion during quarter​.‍fund of fund alternatives fum increased by $0.6 billion with investment exposure movements partially offset by net outflows​.

Man Group says funds under management up 6 pct in Sept. quarter

Man Group Plc : Says funds under management (fum) has increased by 6 pct during quarter to $80.7 billion at 30 september 2016 (30 june 2016: $76.4 billion). . Says positive investment movement of $2.5 billion in quarter driven by good performance for GLG and Numeric, partially offset by weaker performance across AHL's strategies. . Net inflows in quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion, with net inflows into quant alternative, fund of fund alternative, and quant long only, partially offset by net outflows from discretionary alternatives and long only. . Says net inflows in quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion. . Says FX translation effects were flat in quarter. . Says other positive movements of $0.5 billion with positive investment exposure adjustments of $0.6 billion. . Says net inflows were driven largely by appetite of institutional clients for our quant alternative and quant long only strategies. . Says intention to repurchase up to $100 million of shares; we will continue to review further potential acquisition opportunities. . Says surplus regulatory capital of $470 million at end-September; around $300 million pro-forma including impact of acquisition and share repurchase. .

Man Group buys Aalto and launches global private markets business

Man Group Plc : Man group acquires aalto and launches man global private markets . Aalto is a us and europe-based real asset focused investment manager with $1.7 billion of funds under management as of 30 september 2016. . Acquisition supports man group's continued focus on expanding and diversifying its offering for clients as well as growing operations in us. . Man gpm will over time develop strategies across private markets such as real estate, credit, and infrastructure. . Man believes that building a private markets business over time represents an attractive opportunity for clients and shareholders. .Aalto management team will continue under leadership of company's founders. In addition, mr barman and mr syrjänen will be appointed co- heads of real assets within man GPm.

Man Group says H1 funds under management fall 3 pct yr-on-yr

Man Group Plc : Funds under management (fum) of $76.4 billion (31 december 2015: $78.7 billion). . H1 sales fell 7 percent to $9.8 billion. . Redemptions were $8.8 billion in six months to June 30, 2016, down from $13.1 billion in first half of 2015. . Added 15 new institutional client relationships in U.S. in H1, 2016. . AHL's performance of minus 0.9 percent was below two of three relevant peer benchmarks of 0.1 percent, minus 0.1 percent and minus 2.5 percent. . GLG and FRM had performance of minus 4.1 percent and minus 4.8 percent, respectively, which were both below their relevant benchmarks of minus 0.8 percent and minus 1.6 percent, respectively. . In six months to June 30, 2016, FuM decreased 3 percent . CEO says outlook, particularly cross border post Brexit, remains uncertain and accordingly risk appetite of our clients has potential to impact flows. . CEO says committed to keeping headquarters in UK. . CEO says firm to continue to explore opportunities to grow business, both organically and by acquisition. . Half year pretax profit fell 66 percent to $55 million. . Interim dividend $0.045 per share. .Half year adjusted pretax profit fell 65 percent to $98 million..

Man Group PLC recommends final dividend

Man Group PLC:Says it will recommend final dividend of 4.8 cents per share for the financial year to 31 December 2015.The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016.