Emperia Holding SA (EMP.WA)

NN OFE, DFE Dispose Their Entire Stake In Emperia Holding

April 25 (Reuters) - Emperia Holding SA ::NN OFE, DFE REDUCE THEIR STAKE IN CO TO 0 PERCENT FROM 11.04 PERCENT FOLLOWING TENDER OFFER FOR CO SHARES.

Emperia Receives Copy Of Lawsuit For Annulment Of Its Resolution

March 6 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED FROM COURT IN WARSAW A COPY OF A LAWSUIT FILED BY EUROCASH << >> AGAINST THE COMPANY.EUROCASH BROUGHT AN ACTION AGAINST EMPERIA TO ANNUL ITS RESOLUTION NO. 2 FROM DEC. 20, 2017, REGARDING THE CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S CHARTER.SAYS IT DOES NOT AGREE WITH ARGUMENTS RAISED BY EUROCASH AND WILL SUBMIT ITS RESPONSE TO THE LAWSUIT WITHIN 30 DAYS.

Emperia Holding: Stokrotka Feb. Prelim Revenue Up 11.5% YoY

March 2 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA ::ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA, FEB. PRELIM REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 208 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 11.5% YOY.

Emperia Holding Q4 Net Profit Down At 10.1 Million Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA :REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 NET PROFIT AT 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .Q4 REVENUE AT 699.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 627.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .Q4 OPERATING PROFIT AT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

Maxima Grupe Extends Subscriptions In Tender For Emperia Holding Till March 16

Feb 21 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA :MAXIMA GRUPE EXTENDS THE DEADLINE FOR ACCEPTING SUBSCRIPTIONS IN TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING TILL MARCH 16 AS IT HAS NOT YET RECEIVED THE CONSENT OF THE OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK) FOR TAKEOVER, SAYS LITHUANIAN COMPANY.INITIALLY SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE SUPPOSED TO END ON FEB. 21.MAXIME GRUPE ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 12,342,027 SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING AT 100 ZLOTYS PER SHARE ON NOV. 24, 2017 .

Emperia Holding: Stokrotka Dec. Prelim Revenue Up 11.9% YoY

Jan 3 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA ::ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA, DEC. PRELIM REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 251 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 11.9 PERCENT YOY.ITS UNIT'S Q4 REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 682 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 11.4% YOY.ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA, PRELIM FY 2017 REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 2.52 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 8.4 PERCENT YOY.

Emperia Holding: Stokrotka Nov. Prelim Revenue Up 10.6% YoY

Dec 4 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA ::ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA, NOV. PRELIM REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 205 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 10.6% YOY.

Proposed purchase price in tender offer reflects fair value of Emperia Holding - management

Nov 24 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA ::MANAGEMENT SAYS PROPOSED PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER REFLECTS FAIR VALUE OF CO.

Maxima Grupe to announce tender offer for Emperia Holding at min. PLN 100/shr

Nov 24 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH LITHUANIAN COMPANY MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB.MAXIMA GRUPE ON NOV. 24 WILL ANNOUNCE A TENDER OFFER FOR 100% SHARES OF THE COMPANY PRICED AT LEAST AT 100 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.IPOPEMA 72 FIZAN AND ALTUS 29 FIZ SIGNED COMMITMENTS TO RESPOND TO THE TENDER OFFER WITH RESPECT TO SHARES REPRESENTING C. 21% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EMPERIA.THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT BOARD COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017.ARTUR KAWA AND JAROSLAW WAWERSKI, MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, BELIEVE THAT THE EXECUTION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH MAXIMA IS ATTRACTIVE TO THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS."THANKS TO THE NEW INVESTOR, STOKROTKA WILL BE ABLE TO EXPAND EVEN FASTER NOT ONLY DUE TO THE ORGANIC GROWTH OF THE CHAIN ITSELF, BUT ALSO THROUGH MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS", EMPERIA CEO DARIUSZ KALINOWSKI SAID.THE PRICE TO BE OFFERED IN A TENDER OFFER REPRESENTS A 29.1% PREMIUM TO THE CLOSING PRICE ON MAY 8, THE DAY PRECEDING EMPERIA'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON STARTING THE SEARCH FOR AN INVESTOR, A 6.5% PREMIUM TO THURSDAY'S CLOSING PRICE AND RESPECTIVELY 9.4% AND 14.4% PREMIUM TO 3- AND 6-MONTH VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGES.TENDER OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL AND CERTAIN OTHER CONDITIONS.ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS A SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EMPERIA IN THE TRANSACTION.GREENBERG TRAURIG GRZESIAK ACTED AS LEGAL ADVISOR AND PWC PROVIDED VENDOR REPORTS.

Emperia Holding Q3 net profit falls to 3.4 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q3 REVENUE WAS 645.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 585.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 6.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.