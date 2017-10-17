Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enagas says Q3 results in line with 2017 targets

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::SAYS Q3 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH TARGETS SET FOR YEAR 2017.

Enagas 9-month EBITDA up 12.3 pct at 794.2 mln euros YoY

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::9-MONTH PROFIT AFTER TAX 375.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 317.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA 794.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 707.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE 1.02 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 899.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH FFO UP 15.6 PERCENT AT 706.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 611.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Enagas maintains its strategic priorities for 2017-2020

Enagas SA : Says for the period 2017-2020 maintains its strategic priorities . Sees compound annual growth rate of profit after tax up 3 pct - 4 pct in 2016-2020 period . Sees to end FY 2017 with an increase in net stand alone profit of about 5 percent and to make investments of around 650 million euros ($689.5 million) . Targets 2016-2020 dividend annual growth 5 percent until 2020 . To distribute a dividend against the 2017 net profit of 1.46 euros per share . Sees FY 2017 Ebitda about 987 million euros (GNL Quintero contribution of about 144 million euros) . Sees investment of about 1.45 billion euros in 2017-2020 period .Sees 2020 dividend of 1.68 euros per share.

Enagas FY net profit up 1 pct, EBITDA down 2 pct YoY

Enagas SA : FY net profit 417.2 million euros versus 412.7 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 882.6 million euros versus 900.5 million euros year ago . FY total revenue 1.22 billion euros versus 1.22 billion euros year ago .FY FFO (funds from operations) up 8.6 percent at 757 million euros versus 697 million euros year ago.

Enagas buys 2.96 pct stake in TgP for $65 million

Enagas SA : Signs deal to increase its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TgP) to 28.94 percent from 25.98 percent .To pay $65 million for a 2.96 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru.

Enagas closes acquisition of 42.5 percent of SAGGAS

Enagas SA : Says its unit Enagas Transporte closes acquisition of 42.5 percent stake in regasification plant SAGGAS .Increases stake in Sagunto regasification plant to up to 72.5 percent.

Spain's Enagas says H1 results in line with 2016 targets

Enagas SA :Says first half results are in line with its targets for 2016.

Enagas H1 net profit up 0.5 pct year on year

Enagas SA : H1 EBITDA 440.0 million euros ($487.3 million) versus 458.8 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 214.2 million euros versus 213.1 million euros year ago .H1 total revenue 606.5 million euros versus 609.0 million euros year ago.

Gas Natural sells 20 pct stake in GNL Quintero plant to Enagas

Gas Natural SDG SA :Sells 20 percent stake in GNL Quintero plant to Enagas, expects 32 million euros ($35.5 million) net capital gains.

Enagas to buy 20 pct in Chile's regasification plant for $200 mln

Enagas SA : Says has reached agreement to increase its stake in the GNL Quintero regasification plant in Chile by 20 percent .Says to buy 20 percent stake in the plant for $200 million.