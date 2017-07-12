Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC
July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc
Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. reports qtrly operating revenue $620.5 mln
Midcoast Energy Partners LP
Enbridge inc. Announces $1.075-billion sale of South Prairie region assets
Enbridge Inc
Moody's affirms Enbridge on Spectra announcement
Moody's : Moody's affirms Enbridge and subsidiaries on spectra announcement; outlooks remain negative .Maintaining a negative rating outlook for enbridge until company executes transaction, large capital program in 2017 and deleveraging plans. Full Article
S&P affirms Enbridge Inc., Enbridge Pipelines Inc. ratings at 'BBB+' on announced merger with Spectra Energy Corp
S&P Global Ratings:Enbridge Inc., Enbridge Pipelines Inc. ratings affirmed at 'BBB+' on announced merger with Spectra Energy Corp.. Full Article
Moody's affirms Spectra Energy ratings, stable outlook
Moody's:Moody's affirms Spectra Energy ratings, stable outlook. Full Article
Enbridge will assume about $22 bln of existing Spectra debt - Conf Call
Enbridge Inc
Enbridge to buy Spectra in a deal valued at about C$37 billion
Spectra Energy Corp
Enbridge Energy plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond co's current 5-yr planning horizon
Enbridge Inc
Enbridge - Enbridge Energy Partners L.P and Marathon Petroleum form new JV
Enbridge : Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and co announced today that EEP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation have formed a new joint venture . JV entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 percent equity interest in holding company that owns 75 percent of the Bakken pipeline system . Bakken pipeline system purchased from an affiliate of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. and Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. . EEP, Marathon Petroleum would indirectly hold 75 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of JV's 49 percent interest in holding co of Bakken pipeline . Purchase price of EEP’s effective 27.6 percent interest in the system is US$1.5 billion . Purchased system consists of the Dakota Access Pipeline (“DAPL”) and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline (“ETCO”) projects Source - http://bit.ly/2c3LdT7 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining retreat pressure TSX, offset hefty CP gains
TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's benchmark stock index reversed earlier gains on Wednesday as weaker energy and materials stocks offset a rally in Canadian Pacific Railway shares following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.