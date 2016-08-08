EDP Energias do Brasil SA (ENBR3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EDP Energias do Brasil to launch third unit of Cachoeira Caldeirao plant

EDP Energias do Brasil SA : Said on Friday that Cachoeira Caldeirao Hydroelectric Power Plant was authorized by the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (ANEEL) to start commercial operation of the third generation unit with an installed capacity of 73 MW .Based on the regulatory acts, the Cachoeira Caldeirao Hydroelectric Power Plant is authorized to generate power with all its turbines to accomplish its contractual obligations as of Jan. 1, 2017.

EDP Energias do Brasil share capital increase 98 pct subscribed

EDP Energias de Portugal SA (EDP) : Said on Tuesday share capital increase of EDP Energias do Brasil of up to 1.5 billion Brazilian reais($436.22 million) has been subscribed in 98.4 percent . Says during the period of pre-emptive rights execution, 128.3 million ordinary shares were subscribed at 11.5 reais per share, which correspond to 1.48 billion reais . Says around 99.6 percent of the subscribers, including EDP, indicated the intention to subscribe the remaining shares .EDP Energias do Brasil is owned by EDP in 51 percent.

EDP Energias do Brasil SA approves private capital increase

EDP Energias do Brasil SA:Says it has approved to perform private capital increase, totaling from 766.4 million Brazilian reais to 1.5 billion reais.Says it will issue from 66.6 million to 130.4 million common shares.Says share issue price is 11.5 reais.

EDP Energias do Brasil SA announces dividend proposal

EDP Energias do Brasil SA:Says it has approved to propose dividend in gross total amount of 302.8 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to net total amount of 300.7 million reais.Says 14.6 million reais, corresponding to 0.0307 real per common share, will be paid as own capital interest considered dividend, to shareholders with record date of Dec. 21, 2015.Says 288.3 million reais, corresponding to 0.6061 real per common share, will be paid as dividends to shareholders with record date of April 13.Says dividends will be paid after General Meeting expected to be held on April 13, and until Dec. 31.