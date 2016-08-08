EDP Energias do Brasil SA (ENBR3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
EDP Energias do Brasil SA:Says it has approved to perform private capital increase, totaling from 766.4 million Brazilian reais to 1.5 billion reais.Says it will issue from 66.6 million to 130.4 million common shares.Says share issue price is 11.5 reais. Full Article
EDP Energias do Brasil SA:Says it has approved to propose dividend in gross total amount of 302.8 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to net total amount of 300.7 million reais.Says 14.6 million reais, corresponding to 0.0307 real per common share, will be paid as own capital interest considered dividend, to shareholders with record date of Dec. 21, 2015.Says 288.3 million reais, corresponding to 0.6061 real per common share, will be paid as dividends to shareholders with record date of April 13.Says dividends will be paid after General Meeting expected to be held on April 13, and until Dec. 31. Full Article
SAO PAULO, July 17 Construction of a power plant on the Teles Pires river in Brazil was paralyzed by protesters from the Munduruku tribe, a leader of the group told Reuters on Monday.