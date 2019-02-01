Enel Chile SA (ENCH.SN)
ENCH.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
69.69CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)
$0.59 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$69.10
Open
$69.10
Day's High
$70.00
Day's Low
$69.10
Volume
27,233,530
Avg. Vol
52,678,696
52-wk High
$79.80
52-wk Low
$59.52
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enel-BYD say Chile electric bus roll-out heralds more for region
SANTIAGO Europe's biggest utility Enel and Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Thursday marked the arrival of 100 electric buses in Chile and said they would work together on similar plans for three other Latin American nations.