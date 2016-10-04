Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)
ENDU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,069.95INR
10:41am BST
1,069.95INR
10:41am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.90 (-0.64%)
Rs-6.90 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,076.85
Rs1,076.85
Open
Rs1,076.85
Rs1,076.85
Day's High
Rs1,096.95
Rs1,096.95
Day's Low
Rs1,068.00
Rs1,068.00
Volume
15,512
15,512
Avg. Vol
58,775
58,775
52-wk High
Rs1,168.00
Rs1,168.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.75
Rs518.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Endurance Technologies to raise $52.4 mln from IPO anchors
: Endurance Technologies Ltd says to sell 7.38 million shares to IPO anchor investors at 472 rupees per share .Endurance Technologies to raise 3.49 billion rupees ($52.4 million) from IPO anchor investors. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Endurance Technologies June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 679.2 million rupees versus 555.2 million rupees year ago