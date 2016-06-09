Edition:
Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)

ENGH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.31 . Q2 revenue c$78.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$79.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc.  Full Article

Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share.  Full Article

Enghouse Systems Ltd News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as Irma, N. Korea fears ease

Sept 11 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on Monday on relief after Hurricane Irma weakened overnight and North Korea did not conduct a missile test over the weekend.

