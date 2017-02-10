Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Engineers India Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Engineers India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 849.9 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 3.25 billion rupees . consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 844.5 million rupees .net profit in Dec quarter last year was 676.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 3.68 billion rupees.

Engineers India to provide consulting services for BS-VI project at IOCL refineries

Engineers India Ltd : To provide consulting services for implementation of BS-VI project at six refineries of IOCL .

Engineers India March-qtr profit falls

Engineers India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 699.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 2.86 billion rupees .

Engineers India Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Engineers India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed March 9, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend 2015-16, if declared.