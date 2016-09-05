Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Energisa announces conclusion of judicial reorganization of Rede Energia

Energisa SA : Said on Friday that the second Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of Sao Paulo had published a decision announcing the end of the judicial reorganization of the companies: Rede Energia SA — em Recuperacao Judicial , Companhia Tecnica de Comercializacao de Energia — em Recuperacao Judicial, QMRA Participacoes SA — em Recuperacao Judicial, Denerge Desenvolvimento Energetico SA — em Recuperacao Judicial and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale do Paranapanema SA — em Recuperacao Judicial .Says all the obligations established in the judicial reorganization plan have been performed.

Energisa approves interim dividend payment

Energisa SA : Announced on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay interim dividends totalling 39.8 million Brazilian reais ($12.5 million), corresponding to 0.115 real per Unit and to 0.023 real per ordinary or preference share . Payment as of Aug. 26 . Record date is Aug. 17 .Shares to be traded ex-dividend as of Aug. 18.

Energisa SA announces interim dividend payment

Energisa SA:Says that its board of directors has approved the interim dividend payment of 0.286 Brazilian reais per unit and 0.0572 reais per ordinary or preferred share.Payment as of March 8.Record date on Feb. 29.Ex-dividend as of March 1.Payment to be imputed to the FY 2015.