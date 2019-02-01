Edition:
United Kingdom

Enel Generacion Chile SA (ENGX.SN)

ENGX.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

459.89CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)

$1.39 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$458.50
Open
$458.50
Day's High
$467.90
Day's Low
$458.50
Volume
77,034
Avg. Vol
976,940
52-wk High
$593.00
52-wk Low
$405.10

Enel-BYD say Chile electric bus roll-out heralds more for region

SANTIAGO Europe's biggest utility Enel and Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Thursday marked the arrival of 100 electric buses in Chile and said they would work together on similar plans for three other Latin American nations.

