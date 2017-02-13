Edition:
Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)

ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

788.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.15 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs778.20
Open
Rs770.10
Day's High
Rs788.35
Day's Low
Rs764.00
Volume
37,587
Avg. Vol
9,132
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15

Entertainment Network India Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Entertainment Network India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 162.3 million rupees versus 290.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.50 billion rupees versus 1.41 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Entertainment Network India enter advertising sales agreement with TV Today Network
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Entertainment Network India Ltd : Entered into an advertising sales agreement with tv today network; ASA, TVTN has agreed to appoint ENIL as an agent of TVTN .  Full Article

