Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)
ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
788.35INR
10:05am BST
788.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.15 (+1.30%)
Rs10.15 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs778.20
Rs778.20
Open
Rs770.10
Rs770.10
Day's High
Rs788.35
Rs788.35
Day's Low
Rs764.00
Rs764.00
Volume
37,587
37,587
Avg. Vol
9,132
9,132
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15
Rs677.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Entertainment Network India Dec-qtr profit falls
Entertainment Network India Ltd
Entertainment Network India enter advertising sales agreement with TV Today Network
Entertainment Network India Ltd
No consensus analysis data available.