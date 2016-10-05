Edition:
ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)

ENKAI.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

5.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.05TL (+0.91%)
Prev Close
5.49TL
Open
5.47TL
Day's High
5.55TL
Day's Low
5.44TL
Volume
2,136,878
Avg. Vol
3,157,604
52-wk High
5.80TL
52-wk Low
4.07TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enka Insaat increases number of shares for buyback program to 8.4 mln
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS : Said on Tuesday decided to increase numbers of share in the scope of the previously announced buyback program to 8.4 million shares from 4.2 million shares .The fund limit for the buyback stays unchanged at up to 60.0 million lira ($19.63 million).  Full Article

Enka Insaat Q2 net profit up at 506.3 mln lira
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Enka Insaat : Q2 revenue of 2.72 billion lira ($924.64 million) versus 3.16 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 506.3 million lira versus 426.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Enka insaat to allocate up to 60.0 million lira for share buyback
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS :To allocate up to 60.0 million lira ($19.71 million) to buyback up to 4.2 million shares.  Full Article

Enka Insaat decides to buyback shares
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi As :Decides to buyback shares in accordance with the decision by the Capital Markets Board on July 21.  Full Article

Enka Insaat not to distribute dividend advance
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS :Resolves not to distribute dividend advance for this accounting period.  Full Article

Enka Insaat Q1 net profit rises to 539.8 million lira
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS : Q1 net profit of 539.8 million lira ($183.38 million) versus 424.6 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 2.66 billion lira versus 3.15 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS To increase capital to 4.2 billion turkish lira
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS:To increase capital to 4.2 billion turkish lira from 4.0 billion turkish lira.  Full Article

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.0710080​ lira cash dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to distribute total 200 million lira stock dividend for FY as bonus issue.Proposes to pay ‍​dividend on April 20.  Full Article

ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

