ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)

Enka Insaat increases number of shares for buyback program to 8.4 mln

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS : Said on Tuesday decided to increase numbers of share in the scope of the previously announced buyback program to 8.4 million shares from 4.2 million shares .The fund limit for the buyback stays unchanged at up to 60.0 million lira ($19.63 million).

Enka Insaat Q2 net profit up at 506.3 mln lira

Enka Insaat : Q2 revenue of 2.72 billion lira ($924.64 million) versus 3.16 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 506.3 million lira versus 426.9 million lira year ago.

Enka insaat to allocate up to 60.0 million lira for share buyback

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS :To allocate up to 60.0 million lira ($19.71 million) to buyback up to 4.2 million shares.

Enka Insaat decides to buyback shares

Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi As :Decides to buyback shares in accordance with the decision by the Capital Markets Board on July 21.

Enka Insaat not to distribute dividend advance

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS :Resolves not to distribute dividend advance for this accounting period.

Enka Insaat Q1 net profit rises to 539.8 million lira

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS : Q1 net profit of 539.8 million lira ($183.38 million) versus 424.6 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 2.66 billion lira versus 3.15 billion lira year ago.

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS To increase capital to 4.2 billion turkish lira

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS:To increase capital to 4.2 billion turkish lira from 4.0 billion turkish lira.

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.0710080​ lira cash dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to distribute total 200 million lira stock dividend for FY as bonus issue.Proposes to pay ‍​dividend on April 20.