ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)
5.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
0.05TL (+0.91%)
5.49TL
5.47TL
5.55TL
5.44TL
2,136,878
3,157,604
5.80TL
4.07TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enka Insaat increases number of shares for buyback program to 8.4 mln
Enka Insaat Q2 net profit up at 506.3 mln lira
Enka insaat to allocate up to 60.0 million lira for share buyback
Enka Insaat decides to buyback shares
Enka Insaat not to distribute dividend advance
Enka Insaat Q1 net profit rises to 539.8 million lira
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS To increase capital to 4.2 billion turkish lira
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS:To increase capital to 4.2 billion turkish lira from 4.0 billion turkish lira. Full Article
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay 0.0710080 lira cash dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to distribute total 200 million lira stock dividend for FY as bonus issue.Proposes to pay dividend on April 20. Full Article