Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA (ENT.SN)

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 23 Stocks in Brazil's benchmark index rose on Wednesday to near record-high levels, tracking broad-based gains in global equities as investors returned to riskier assets and on recovering oil prices. A weaker dollar lifted Latin America currencies, with Brazil's real snapping a six-day losing streak. Sao Paulo's Bovespa index rose over 1.3 percent, led by gains in shares of material and energy companies as oil prices rose about 1 percent after off