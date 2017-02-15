Edition:
Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)

EOHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,700.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
9,720.00
Open
9,720.00
Day's High
9,783.00
Day's Low
9,642.00
Volume
192,394
Avg. Vol
492,865
52-wk High
17,284.00
52-wk Low
9,201.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eoh Holdings sees six-month HEPS up between 20-25 pct
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Eoh Holdings Ltd : Says trading statement .HEPS for six months ended Jan. 31 is expected to be between 431 cents and 449 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20-25 pct.  Full Article

EOH Holdings sees FY HEPS up between 20-30 pct
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

EOH Holdings Ltd :Fy headline earnings per share is expected to be between 690 cents and 748 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct.  Full Article

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Martin & Martin-Nestlé deal
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

S.Africa's Competition Commission: Commission has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Martin & Martin intends to acquire target business of Nestlé . Recommended to Competition Tribunal that merger whereby EOH intends to buy Aptronics be approved without conditions .Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Intelichem intends to acquire Meridian and Synovatech.  Full Article

SA's Competition Tribunal clears EOH Intelligent Infrastructure merger with Joat Consulting Ltd
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Says not opposing the variation order brought before the tribunal on right to retrench a specified number of employees in Amec Foster Wheeler SA . Deal between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure and Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales and Service Gp Approved without conditions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends EOH Intelligent Infrastructure merger with Joat Consulting Ltd
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

S. Africa's Competition Commission : Recommended the larger merger between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure with that of Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales And Service Further company coverage: [EOHJ.J].  Full Article

Eoh Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-EOH Holdings says FY HEPS up 16 pct at 832 cents

* DIVIDENDS UP 16 PCT 215 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
