E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

E.ON acquires stake in software start-up Cuculus

Oct 16 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::ACQUIRES A STAKE IN CUCULUS, A SOFTWARE START-UP BASED IN ILMENAU‍​.

E.ON invests in a startup b.ventus

Oct 12 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::E.ON SE: E.ON INVESTS IN WIND TURBINES FOR BUSINESS CUSTOMERS.‍HAS BOUGHT A STAKE IN A STARTUP B.VENTUS.

E.ON SE: bookrunner says orders below 6.72 euros risk missing

E.ON SE : bookrunner says orders below 6.72 euros risk missing; books close at 7.40pm UK

E.ON SE : bookrunner says price guidance of 6.71-6.72 euros

E.On Se : bookrunner says price guidance of 6.71-6.72 euros; books to close at 7.30 pm UK

Uniper CEO says may withdraw from some countries

E.On SE : In press call says forced redundancies not ruled out but measures to be taken to avoid them . Uniper CEO says no details on planned asset sales soon, there is time until the end of 2017 .Uniper CEO says cannot rule out withdrawing from certain countries, but could enter new ones especially in services.

RPT-Uniper plans to end 2 bln eur asset sales by end 2017

E.ON SE : Uniper says H1 global trading unit's EBITDA alone at 1.2 billion eur (0.4 billion H1 2015) . Says H1 adjusted EBIT roughly doubled to 1.1 billion eur . Uniper says H1 European generation EBITDA down one fifth at 0.4 billion eur . Uniper says H1 adjusted EBITDA up 50 percent year-year at 1.5 billion eur . Uniper says H1 Russian generation adjusted EBITDA plummets to 5 million eur (150 million eur year earlier) . Uniper reiterates H1 net loss was 3.9 billion eur due to plant impairment charges, gas storage provisions . Uniper CEO Klaus Schaefer says construction of Datteln 4 power plant proceeding rapidly . Uniper CEO says in speech cut H1 investments in fixed assets by around 30 percent . Uniper says plans to conclude 2 billion eur asset sales programme by the end of 2017 . Uniper CEO says it is clear must address our personnel costs . Uniper CEO affirms dividend of 200 million eur to be paid in 2016 . Fired plants will operate to end of their life . Uniper CFO says operating cash flow declined to 2 billion eur in H1 from 2.3 billion year earlier . Uniper CFO says 5 billion eur credit line secured in June brought down by 500 million as of now

E.ON CFO says expects fierce competition in Britain

E.On Se : Cfo says expects competition in britain to intensify next year . Cfo says potential capital increase would be tied exclusively to nuclear commission outcome

E.ON's Uniper says medium-term financing need 500 mln euro lower than expected

E.On Se's Uniper : Uniper successfully completes external financing . Medium-Term financing need eur 500 million lower than expected . Uniper - syndication of credit facilities concluded with a consortium of 15 banks . Due to a lower than expected medium-term financing need , which is primarily related to spin-off-related liabilities that will not come due until later, uniper has now been able to reduce the financing volume by eur 500 million to eur 4.5 billion

Osaka Gas plans overseas LNG sales, eyes German deal - Nikkei

Osaka Gas is working toward an agreement to sell LNG made from U.S. shale gas to Uniper, a unit of German energy provider E.ON - Nikkei . Osaka's deal with Uniper will involve roughly 20-yr contract under which uniper would be responsible for shipping gas from point of production - Nikkei . More than 10 million tons of LNG would be supplied over the life of Osaka's deal with Uniper - Nikkei . LNG sold to Uniper by Osaka would be exported from Freeport liquefaction plant and loading facility under construction in U.S. state of Texas - Nikkei .Osaka Gas is also seen as able to resell around 40% of the LNG from shares in two Australian projects - Nikkei.

E.ON shareholders approve split of company in two

E.ON SE : E.ON shareholders approve split of company in two with majority of 99.68 percent