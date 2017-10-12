Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)
2,225.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
20.00 (+0.91%)
2,205.00
2,210.00
2,346.00
2,199.00
988,388
678,316
2,346.00
1,460.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Equites Property Fund says HY headline earnings per share 59.9 cents
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd
Equites Property Fund says NAV per share for six months to Aug. 31 up 5 pct
Equites Property Fund Limited
Equites Property Fund says to buy distribution centre
Equites Property Fund Ltd
Equites Property Fund to buy Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley for 28 mln stg
Equites Property Fund Ltd
BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says HY headline earnings per share 59.9 cents
* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED BY 7.4% TO R15.22 FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017