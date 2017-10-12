Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Equites Property Fund says HY ‍headline earnings per share 59.9 cents​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED BY 7.4% TO R15.22 FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​.HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 59.9 CENTS​.

Equites Property Fund says NAV per share for six months to Aug. 31 up 5 pct

Equites Property Fund Limited : Distribution per share for 6 months ended 31 August 2016 amounts to 54.44 cents . Net asset value per share increased by 5 pct during 6 months ended 31 August 2016 to r 13.54 .Fair value of property and land portfolio totals r5.9 billion as at 31 August 2016.

Equites Property Fund says to buy distribution centre

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Purchase consideration is £17 million and transaction was concluded off-market. .Acquisition Of Amazon Distribution Centre In Stoke-on-Tent, England.

Equites Property Fund to buy Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley for 28 mln stg

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Concluded an agreement with British Oversees Bank Nominees to acquire a Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley, England for £28 000 000 in cash .Transaction will contribute positively to Equites' distributable earnings in current year.