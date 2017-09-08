Edition:
United Kingdom

Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

73.90EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

€3.58 (+5.09%)
Prev Close
€70.32
Open
€71.88
Day's High
€74.22
Day's Low
€70.55
Volume
179,916
Avg. Vol
127,560
52-wk High
€74.22
52-wk Low
€36.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eramet group sales up in third-quarter 2017
7:30am BST 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ERAMET ::REG-ERAMET GROUP: SALES UP IN THIRD-QUARTER 2017.‍SALES IN THIRD-QUARTER 2017 AT EUR 877 MILLION, UP BY 23% COMPARED WITH THIRD-QUARTER 2016.​.‍CURRENT OPERATING INCOME FOR 2017 EXPECTED TO BE VERY SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN ONE OF LAST YEAR​.SEES ‍CURRENT OPERATING INCOME IN SECOND-HALF 2017 ABOVE ONE OF FIRST-HALF 2017.​.‍SUCCESS OF EUR 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE MATURING IN FEB. 2024, STRENGTHENING GROUP'S FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY​.  Full Article

Eramet sets cash cost target for subsidiary Societe le Nickel at 4.0 USD/lb by end-2020
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - ERAMET ::REG-ERAMET GROUP: SLN PERFORMANCE PLAN STRENGTHENED IN NEW CALEDONIA.‍ERAMET ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO STRENGTHEN PERFORMANCE PLAN FOR ITS SUBSIDIARY SOCIETE LE NICKEL (SLN) IN NEW CALEDONIA​.NEW CASH COST TARGET HAS BEEN SET AT 4.0 USD/LB BY THE END OF 2020 FOR SLN.‍​.  Full Article

Eramet sells Erachem to PMHC II
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Eramet SA : Signs agreement to sell ERACHEM (Manganese Chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc. . Consideration for transaction is approximately 190 million dollars . Scope of transaction includes several subsidiaries of COMILOG, a Gabonese entity, which is 63.71 pct controlled by Eramet .Completion is expected to occur prior to end of year.  Full Article

Eramet announces final terms of convertible bonds settlement
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Eramet : Announces the final terms of the net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares (ODIRNAN) offering of approximately €100 million ($112.34 million) . Settlement of the bonds and their admission to the regulated market of euronext in paris are expected to take place on 5 october 2016 . From Oct. 5, 2022, the bonds will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the six-month euribor rate increased by 1,000 basis points, payable semi-annually . Nominal value of the bonds, which will be issued at par, has been set at €46.33, representing a conversion premium of 30% over the company's reference share price .From the issue date until Oct. 4, 2022, the bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 4% payable semi-annually.  Full Article

Eramet launches an offering of net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Eramet SA : Launches an offering of net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares (ODIRNAN) Further company coverage: [ERMT.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-France to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to state holding agency APE
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Corrects to show stake to be transferred to APE, not FSI Equation.French finance ministry says in statement on Wednesday: It is in negotiations to transfer a 25.66 percent stake in mining group Eramet from state investment bank BPI France to state shareholdings agency APE . The operation is expected be concluded by the end of August . The stake will continue to be controlled through investment vehicle FSI Equation . The deal is part of a reorganisation of the state's stakeholdings .The ministry confirms that the French state will support convertible bond issue announced earlier by Eramet.  Full Article

BRIEF-France to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to state holding agency APE
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Corrects to show stake to be transferred to APE, not FSI Equation.French finance ministry says in statement on Wednesday: It is in negotiations to transfer a 25.66 percent stake in mining group Eramet from state investment bank BPI France to state shareholdings agency APE . The operation is expected be concluded by the end of August . The stake will continue to be controlled through investment vehicle FSI Equation . The deal is part of a reorganisation of the state's stakeholdings .The ministry confirms that the French state will support convertible bond issue announced earlier by Eramet.  Full Article

France says to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to FSI
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

French finance ministry says in statement on Wednesday: It is in negotiations to transfer a 25.66 percent stake in mining group Eramet from state investment bank BPI France to FSI Equation, another state investment vehicle . The operation is expected be concluded by the end of August . The deal is part of a reorganisation of the state's stakeholdings .The ministry confirms that the French state will support convertible bond issue announced earlier by Eramet.  Full Article

Eramet H1 EBITDA drops to 56 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Eramet : H1 EBITDA EUR 56 million versus EUR 78 million year ago . Sales stood at EUR 1.37 billion in first-half 2016, down nearly 16% compared with first-half 2015 . H1 nickel production 25,737 metric tons versus 26,279 metric tons year ago .H1 manganese alloys production 349,000 metric tons versus 352,700 metric tons year ago.  Full Article

Eramet H1 net loss widens to 141 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Eramet Sa :H1 net income, group share was loss of 141 million euros ($154.97 million), down compared with first-half 2015 (loss 83 million euros).  Full Article

Eramet SA News

UPDATE 1-French miner Eramet sees improving nickel demand

Oct 24 French miner Eramet said on Tuesday that it expects a significant increase in current operating income for 2017 due to progress in cutting costs, increasing productivity and rising nickel prices.

» More ERMT.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials