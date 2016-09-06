Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Erytech Pharma SA : H1 no revenue versus no revenue year ago . H1 net loss 10.3 million euros ($11.58 million) versus loss of 6.5 million euros year ago .H1 operating loss 10.6 million euros versus loss of 6.9 million euros year ago.

Erytech Pharma SA :Solid cash position of 40.6 million euros at Q1 quarter-end.

Erytech Pharma SA:Announces that investigators presented additional results from the pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial with GRASPA.Says additional results add to the body of data supporting the potential benefit of GRASPA in combination with chemotherapy in the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Erytech Pharma SA:Erytech raises approximately 25.4 million euros in a private placement.

Erytech Pharma SA:Raises about 25.4 mln euros within private placement with European and U.S. investors.Placement of 940,000 new shares with nominal value of 0.10 euro, at price of 27.00 euros, including share premium.Represents total of about 25.4 million euros or 14 pct of company's share capital.