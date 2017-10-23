Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - State Bank of India::‍State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors​.

Escorts Ltd divests auto product business

Escorts Ltd : Escorts Ltd divests auto product business . Divestment of OEM and Export business of auto product division to Badve Engineering in all cash deal .

Escorts June-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Escorts Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 469.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 10.51 billion rupees . India's Escorts Ltd net profit in June quarter last year was 351.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.61 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 496 million rupees .

India's Escorts Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 29 pct

Escorts Ltd : India's Escorts Ltd says March-quarter net profit 164.3 million rupees; net sales 8.01 billion rupees . India's Escorts Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 1.20 per share .