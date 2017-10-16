ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Assystem Technologies and ESI join forces to deliver solutions for "Factory of the Future”

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA ::ASSYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES AND ESI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS FOR THE “FACTORY OF THE FUTURE”.

ESI Group SA :Will propose appointment of a new independent board member, Yves de Balmann, at annual general meeting of July 21.

Esi Group Sa : Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2016 up 13.7 pct .Q1 revenue 27.4 million euros ($30.64 million) versus 24.1 million euros year ago.

ESI Group SA:Announces acquisition of Mineset Inc., a big data visual analytics and machine-learning specialist.Says Mineset is based in Milpitas, California, Mineset Inc. is a subsidiary of Silicon Graphics International Corp.(SGI).

ESI Group SA:Teams up with JMDA to enable Virtual Prototyping of Child Car Seats.

ESI Group SA:Announces acquisition of company ITI GmbH.

ESI Group SA:Announces signature of new syndicated loan amounting to 49 mln euros.