Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
10.50 (+2.09%)
502.50
500.00
521.00
500.00
526,247
433,021
588.50
366.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Essentra says trading in Q3 showed modest like-for-like revenue growth for overall group
Oct 23 (Reuters) - ESSENTRA PLC
Essentra sells Porous Technologies to Filtration Group for 220 mln stg
Essentra
Essentra half yearly LFL revenue down 7 pct
Essentra Plc
Essentra shares open down 22 percent after co warns on fy results
Essentra Plc
Essentra sees lower full-year adjusted operating profit
Essentra Plc
Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business
Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.
