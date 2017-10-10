Edition:
United Kingdom

Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)

ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

16.63EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.20 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
£16.83
Open
£16.96
Day's High
£17.05
Day's Low
£16.55
Volume
506,154
Avg. Vol
992,308
52-wk High
£22.80
52-wk Low
£6.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ezz Steel Q2 consol loss widens
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - EZZ STEEL CO :Q2 CONSOL NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 550.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 239.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 9.80 BILLION VERSUS EGP 4.04 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Egypt's Ezz Steel posts FY consol profit
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel Co ::FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders EGP 162.5 million versus net loss of EGP 418 million year ago.FY consol net sales EGP 23.19 billion versus EGP 16.64 billion year ago.  Full Article

Ezz steel Q2 net loss widens to 239.567 million Egyptian pounds
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Ezz Steel Co Sae : Ezz steel posts second quarter net loss of 239.567 million egyptian pounds ($26.98 million) versus loss of 200.755 million pounds in same period a year earlier .Ezz Steel second quarter sales fall to 4.035 billion pounds versus 4.460 billion in the same period a year earlier.  Full Article

MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurers drag down Saudi, UAE and Qatar climb

DUBAI, Oct 11 Insurance stocks helped to drag down Saudi Arabia's market on Wednesday because of fears of a shakeout in the industry, while bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar rose, helped by a bullish global trend in equities.

