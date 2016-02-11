Edition:
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA (ESSF.PA)

ESSF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

57.45EUR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€57.46
Open
€57.35
Day's High
€57.45
Day's Low
€56.36
Volume
2,300
Avg. Vol
2,886
52-wk High
€63.95
52-wk Low
€34.20

Latest Key Developments

Esso Francaise announces draft agreement for sale of activities in three airports
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Esso Francaise SA:Plans agreement with world fuels services for the sale of business and operations at airports of Nice, Bordeaux and le Bourget‍​.Deal is for about 20 million euros.  Full Article

Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA News

