Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)

Essilor ‍confirms hive-down of activities expected to be completed by end of 2017​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA ::‍CONFIRMED THAT HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR'S ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017​.‍HIVE-DOWN CONSTITUTES ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT STEP TOWARDS COMPLETION OF COMBINATION OF ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA​.‍GOVERNANCE OF ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL WILL BE SIMILAR TO CURRENT GOVERNANCE OF ESSILOR​.‍MR. HUBERT SAGNIÈRES WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (PRÉSIDENT) OF ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL​.‍PURSUANT TO THIS HIVE-DOWN, ESSILOR WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS ACTIVITIES AND EQUITY HOLDINGS TO ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES RENAMED ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL​.‍ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL WILL CARRY ON OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES CURRENTLY PERFORMED BY ESSILOR​.‍HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR'S ACTIVITIES IS A CONDITION PRECEDENT TO CONTRIBUTION BY DELFIN OF ITS LUXOTTICA SHARES TO ESSILOR​.

Hilary Halper appointed CFO at Essilor

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA ::REG-NEWS RELEASE: HILARY HALPER APPOINTED CFO AT ESSILOR.‍HILARY HALPER REPLACES GERALDINE PICAUD WHO DECIDED TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE CO​.

Essilor acquires MyOptique Group

Essilor SA : Essilor broadens online footprint in Europe by acquiring MyOptique Group . MyOptique Group reported £57 million ($73.55 million) in revenue in year ended April 30, 2016 .MyOptique Group's key management team will remain in place.

Essilor H1 revenue up 4.1 pct like-for-like

Essilor International SA : H1 revenue up 4.1 pct like-for-like . H1 revenue 3.58 billion euros ($3.99 billion) versus 3.41 billion euros year ago (+8.1 pct at constant exchange rates) . H1 operating profit of 646 million euros versus 614 million euros year ago . H1 free cash flow of 247 milllion euros versus 226 million euros year ago . H1 profit attributable to equity holders of 416 million euros versus 388 million euros year ago . Revenue expected to end the year around 4.5 pct like-for-like . 2018 objectives confirmed .Essilor is confirming its objective of increasing organic growth to more than 6 pct by 2018.

Essilor International Compagnie Generale d'Optique acquires Vision Direct in the UK

Essilor International Compagnie Generale d'Optique gives FY 2016 an d 2018 guidance and propose dividend

Essilor International Compagnie Generale d'Optique SA:To propose 2015 ‍dividend of 1.11 euro per share, an increase of 8.8 pct​.Expects full-year 2016 revenue growth, at constant exchange rates, to exceed 8 pct.Sees ‍like-for-like revenue growth in excess of 6 pct in 2018​.

Essilor International Compagnie Generale d'Optique signs nine new transactions

Essilor International Compagnie Generale d'Optique SA:Pursues its partnership strategy by signing nine new transactions representing combined annual revenue of about 60 million euros.