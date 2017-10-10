esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
274.50
--
--
--
--
705,976
308.80
183.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc
Toscafund discloses 12.4 pct stake in esure - filing
Esure Group Plc
Toscafund discloses 10.05 pct stake in insurer Esure -filing
Esure Group Plc
Esure H1 pretax profit falls 64 pct, sees limited Brexit impact
esure Group Plc
Esure says received no takeover approach for the company
Esure Group Plc
Buyout groups including KKR have been exploring takeover bids for esure- Sky News
: Buyout groups including KKR have been exploring takeover bids for esure- Sky News, citing sources Source (http://bit.ly/297hkSz) (Bengaluru Newsroom) (((+91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780);)). Full Article
Insurer esure says considering demerger of Gocompare.com
Esure Group Plc
Esure Group PLC proposes final dividend
Esure Group PLC:Proposed a final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, which together with interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share, takes the full year dividend to 11.5 pence per share.Says ex-dividend date is April 7, 2016, record date is April 8, 2016 and payment date is May 20, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
* MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES 5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
