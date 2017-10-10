esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed ‍5.07 pct stake in co

Toscafund discloses 12.4 pct stake in esure - filing

Toscafund discloses 10.05 pct stake in insurer Esure -filing

Esure H1 pretax profit falls 64 pct, sees limited Brexit impact

esure Group Plc : H1 pretax profit fell 64.2 pct to 37.7 mln stg . Interim dividend 3 pence per share . H1 revenue rose 22.3 pct to 72.9 mln stg . Combined operating ratio 3.4 percentage points higher at 99.2 pct (H1 2015: 95.8 pct) largely driven by adverse weather events in first half of 2016 . Solvency II group coverage ratio of 126 pct (FY 2015: 123 pct), post dividend; and solvency II solo coverage ratio of 136 pct (FY 2015: 138 pct) . Chairman - on June 7, we announced a strategic review of Gocompare.com to ensure we continue to focus on maximising shareholder value and review is ongoing. . UK referendum result is expected to have limited impact on group's operations . Gross written premiums up 16.3 pct to 320.4 mln stg (H1 2015: 275.5 mln stg) .In-Force policies up 3.7 pct to 2.076 mln in first half of 2016 (FY 2015: 2.001 mln, H1 2015: 1.995 mln).

Esure says received no takeover approach for the company

Buyout groups including KKR have been exploring takeover bids for esure- Sky News

Insurer esure says considering demerger of Gocompare.com

Esure Group PLC proposes final dividend

Esure Group PLC:Proposed a final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, which together with interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share, takes the full year dividend to 11.5 pence per share.Says ex-dividend date is April 7, 2016, record date is April 8, 2016 and payment date is May 20, 2016.